Gurugram resident claims his Noida house ‘grabbed’; tenant says case in court
A top corporate professional working with a leading home appliances brand has accused the tenant of forcibly occupying his property in Noida even after expiration of the lease agreement.
Gurugram-based Rohit Mathur, the president of Usha International, says he leased his ground floor property in Sector 51 in Noida to one Pramod Khullar of Pertech Exports on April 7 last year. However, all hell broke loose when the tenant allegedly refused to vacate the premises.
“My father is 83-year-old and is suffering from health problems. He is unable to move around due to his old age. The tenant Pramod Khullar is occupying the property for the past six months and hasn't paid the rent. After constant reminders, he sent us the cheques which bounced. Once we had to take help of the police to visit our own home,” Mathur alleged.
"I had sent a legal notice asking them to vacate the property on Feb 19 and another notice on March 29 stating them that I did not wish to extend the lease," he said, the notice was sent through lawyers as they had asked for extension of the loan.
Mathur has alleged that the tenant filed a fake case on the day his lease deed has expired.
“Pramod Khullar filed a fake case accusing me of forcibly evicting him. The charges are false. He stated that I pressurised his family on 3rd April, while the last date of the lease was 5th April 2022. I wasn't in Noida on April 5 as my father underwent a surgery at a hospital in Gurugram. I have all necessary proofs to support my claim,” Mathur added.
Hindustan Times reached to the other side for their response. Accused of ‘land grabbing’, the 75-year-old Khullar said the court has passed an injunction regarding the case.
“The civil case is pending before the court and an injunction is passed. He (Mathur) is threatening my client with the help of goons. Mr Khullar is a heart patient in his 70s,” Ajay Chaudhary, the tenant's lawyer said.
When questioned on allegations of defaulting on rent ( ₹72,000 per month) for the past seven months, the lawyer dubbed the charges false and claimed that advance rent of two months has already been paid.
“ He (Mathur) threatens my client with breaking the locks of his house and sending truck loads of goons. The country runs as per constitution,” he added. Mathur has dubbed the charges false.
Last year, the Uttar Pradesh government had promulgated a tenancy ordinance to safeguard the rights of both tenants and the landlords in the state.
“As per the UP tenancy act, a rental authority headed by a civic administration official has been set up. In case of a dispute between the tenant and the landlord, both the parties can approach it and the settlement is reached within 60 days,” Kumar Mihir, Advocate on record, Supreme Court of India, says.
The incident reminds of a similar case in which the owners of a flat in a high-rise society in Greater Noida west were able to get back their own flat after living on the staircase for a week outside their apartment. The tenant had refused to vacate the flat despite repeated notices and requests.
