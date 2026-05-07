Couple arrested for culpable homicide in Noida Sector 22

Noida Days after a 35-year-old man died and a 22-year-old woman survived after jumping from the terrace of a three-storey building in Noida Sector 22, police on Wednesday arrested the house owners—a couple —on charges of culpable homicide for allegedly assaulting them. “A fight broke out between them, and they assaulted each other. When the deceased and his female friend found the exit door locked and no way to escape, they reached the terrace and jumped,” said SK Tomar, SHO, Sector 24. (Representational image)

According to the police, the house owner had recently learnt that his wife and the deceased, who were old college friends, had revived their friendship in recent months. He allegedly invited the 35-year-old from Meerut and his 22-year-old woman friend, a Sector 58 resident, to his Noida house and assaulted them, leading the two to jump off the building’s terrace.

Prima facie cops suspected that the couple, who were in a relationship, had jumped off the building after approaching the house terrace from an adjacent paying guest (PG) and the house owner denied identifying them. The surviving woman also stated that they “jumped together with their consent”.

An official, however, told HT, “During probe we found this woman had conversed over phone with the house owner, 33, a day before the incident.”

“During questioning, he finally revealed that his wife, 27, and the deceased had stopped interacting after the marriage. But on January 15, the deceased greeted his wife on birthday. Since then they met twice or thrice. So, he had invited the deceased and his 22-year-old friend to his Noida house,” the official said.

“A fight broke out between them, and they assaulted each other. When the deceased and his female friend found the exit door locked and no way to escape, they reached the terrace and jumped,” said SK Tomar, SHO, Sector 24.

“A case under the BNS sections 105 (culpable homicide), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 351 (culpable homicide) was registered against the house owner and his wife and they have been arrested. Further probe is on,” he added.