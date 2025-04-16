Couple assaulted over honking in Noida highrise, 3 held  

Noida: Three men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a couple over honking in Noida’s upscale high-rise society on Monday afternoon, police said. Police have filed a case under relevant sections of the BNS at the Phase 2 police station following a complaint by a resident of Lotus Panache Society in Sector 110, Noida who was with her fiancé when the incident took place. (Representational image)

Police have filed a case under relevant sections of the BNS at the Phase 2 police station following a complaint by Ananya, a psychologist, a resident of Lotus Panache Society in Sector 110, Noida. She was with her fiancé when the incident took place.

“On Monday around 2.30am, Harsh (single name), a businessman and resident of Sector 52, had gone to drop his fianceé at her residence. He honked at another car while turning the vehicle. Enraged by honking, the car occupant, who resides in the same society, turned aggressive,” said a police officer part of the probe, requesting anonymity.

“When we reached the basement parking, the car occupant who was with his wife, blocked our way by stopping his car in front of our vehicle and broke the windshield. He verbally abused us and called his brother and friends,” reads the FIR.

Police said five people including the car occupant, his wife, brother, father and a family friend allegedly assaulted the couple. Security guards intervened and alerted the police on the emergency helpline number 112.

“We have registered a case under sections for voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult, criminal intimidation, grievous hurt, wrongful restraint), and rioting among other sections of the BNS against five suspects including a woman. Three of the five have been arrested. Efforts are on to nab the others,” said SHO (Phase 2) Vindyachal Tiwari.

During the investigation, it came to light that the prime suspect, a businessman and his family had returned from a wedding late Monday night, and his brother, who lives in Mumbai, had come to attend the marriage, police said.