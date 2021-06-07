Covid curbs lifted in Noida from today: Malls, schools to remain shut

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has announced relaxations in the partial Covid curfew from Monday, after a gap of more than a month, as the number of new and active cases of the coronavirus disease came down in the district. The Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement that the number of districts where active Covid-19 cases have fallen below 600 has reached 71. According to officials, if the number of active cases of Covid-19 breaches the mark, the partial curfew will automatically come back into place in that district, bordering Delhi.

The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease stands at 496 in Gautam Buddh Nagar as the district recorded 30 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday. According to an order issued by district magistrate Suhas LY, the relaxations will come into effect from June 7 and will be effective from Mondays to Fridays from 7am to 7pm. However, night and weekend curfews will continue. The restrictions were put in place on April 30.

Here’s what the unlock rules in Gautam Buddh Nagar are:

Markets and shops

Shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to remain open from 7am to 7pm from Monday to Friday. Vegetable markets in the densely populated areas will function in open places. Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, clubs and shopping malls will remain closed.

Restaurants and eateries

Restaurants have been allowed only home delivery. Street hawkers and vendors allowed to sell their goods and will have to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Government offices

There would be full attendance for frontline workers but for the rest of government employees, there would be 50 per cent attendance on rotation basis. A Covid help desk must be established at all offices, the order said.

Private offices

The private sector has been asked to encourage the employees to work from home. None of the offices can allow any employee with symptoms of the coronavirus disease to come to office and setting up of a Covid help desk has been made mandatory.

Passengers and vehicles

Screening of passengers has to be done as per appropriate guidelines. Two passengers have been allowed to travel in three-wheelers and three in e-rickshaw. Four people will be allowed to travel in four-wheelers and will have to follow proper distancing and wear masks.

Schools, colleges

All private and government schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed till further notice. “These institutions can continue with online classes for their students, including coaching centres,” Suhas said.

Industries

Industrial units will stay open following Covid-appropriate guidelines with mandatory help desk

Religious places and gatherings

The order has said that not more than five devotees will be allowed inside a religious place at a time. Not more than 25 members allowed in a wedding function and everyone will have to follow social distancing norms and sanitisation will have to be carried. A maximum of 20 people will be allowed at a funeral procession, the order has said.