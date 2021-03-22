IND USA
The active cases in the district continued its upward trend to reach 130 from 102 reported on Sunday.(HT Photo)
The active cases in the district continued its upward trend to reach 130 from 102 reported on Sunday.(HT Photo)
noida news

Covid-19: Active caseload in Noida more than doubled in past 1 month

A week ago, there were 73 active cases in the district while a month ago (February 22) the tally had reached 55, according to official data.
PTI, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:34 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 29 new Covid-19 cases on Monday that pushed the district's tally to 25,784, official data showed.

The active cases in the district continued its upward trend to reach 130 from 102 the previous day, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

A week ago, there were 73 active cases in the district while a month ago (February 22) the tally had reached 55, data from corresponding dates showed.

Meanwhile, one patient got discharged during the last 24 hours in Gautam Buddh Nagar with the overall recoveries reaching 25,563 in the district, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients dipped to 99.14 per cent from 99.25 per cent on Sunday, the statistics showed.

There are 39 containment zones across Noida and Greater Noida, according to a list issued by the district administration on Monday. The last such list was issued on February 2 when the number of containment zones was 21.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state also continued an upward trend to reach 3,396 from 3,036 on Sunday while the overall recoveries reached 5,95,920 and the death toll reached 8,760 on Monday, the data showed.

