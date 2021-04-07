Covid-19: Noida administration asks residents to inform it about arrival of outsiders

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration here has urged residents of Noida and Greater Noida to inform it about the arrival of outsiders in their area for Covid-19 surveillance amid a spike in coronavirus infections.

Residents can use the Covid-19 control centre's helpline number, 18004192211, for conveying this information, Additional Chief Medical Officer Bharat Bhushan said.

He said the helpline number can also be used for various other services and queries related to Covid-19.

"People can use the helpline number to inform officials if they or anyone in their family tests positive for the virus and callers will be helped by the Self-Declaration Cell. Callers can also get help with an ambulance, surveillance, contact tracing, home isolation and sanitisation using 18004192211," Bhushan told PTI.

Administration officials appealed to the residents to collectively support the government's surveillance and contact tracing efforts to check the spread of the infection.

"People can just call on the helpline number and government officials will take care of the rest. The response on the helpline number has been better in urban areas as compared to rural areas in the district in terms of providing information about the arrival of outsiders," said an official who did not wish to be named.

District Magistrate Suhas L Y had recently directed all concerned officials to ramp up contact tracing of new Covid-19 cases and ensure their surveillance in order to check the spread of the deadly virus.

He had also formed a 10-member dedicated team for contact tracing comprising of officials from education, GST and health departments.

The team on Wednesday traced contacts of 116 new Covid-19 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar, with an average of 25 to 30 contacts of each infected person being traced, Bhushan said.

"Their reports have been sent to the RRT (rapid response team) and the sampling team for further action," he said.