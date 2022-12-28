Covid-19 safety drills across government and private hospitals in Noida

In order to check preparedness of medical and health facilities in the district in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, drills were carried out at all government facilities and private hospitals in Gautam Budh Nagar on Tuesday.

A drill was carried out at Noida Covid Hospital in Sector 39 and four Community Health Centres (CHC) in each block of the district – Bisrakh, Bhangel, Dadri and Jewar. A nodal officer from the Uttar Pradesh health department was deputed to oversee the drill.

Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “According to the state government’s directives, the drills were organised at all government and private hospitals across the district to check Covid-19 preparedness, including beds, oxygen supply and medicine stock.”

“The purpose of this drill was to assess any gaps in case there is a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. The equipment, medicines and capacity of doctors and paramedical staff was checked at all wards, including the paediatric unit at the hospital. The inspection at the hospital was done by the nodal officer,” said Dr Pawan Kumar, chief medical superintendent at Covid Hospital in Sector 39.

According to Dr Yatendra Singh, medical superintendent, CHC Bhangel, the oxygen supply was checked between 9 am and 11 am at all hospitals to assess pressure in case of emergencies.

“The supply was switched on for two hours and pressure was checked to see whether it can sustain for longer durations in case of an emergency. Apart from this, stock of essential medicines as notified by the government was checked. The capacity of human resource at the medical facility, which includes number of doctors and paramedical staff, was checked as well,” said Dr Singh.

Dr DK Gupta, CMD, Felix Hospital in Sector 137, said, “The drill was carried out at private hospitals as well to check their facilities, according to government guidelines. Separate entrances for patients and staff have been made in Felix Hospital and hand washing and hand sanitising facilities have been provided at the main entrance. Along with this, a guard has been posted at the main gate to check if incoming patients, visitors and employees are masked.”

