Custodial death: Bihar man suffered brain bleed, reveals autopsy report

Noida: The post-mortem report of a 35-year-old man, who was picked up by Noida’s Sector 39 police on Wednesday in connection a case bootlegging and who later died in custody, has revealed that he died of a ‘brain hemorrhage’, senior officer said on Friday. The post-mortem report of the deceased came on Thursday, and it was revealed that he suffered brain a haemorrhage in custody. (Representational image)

With family members of the deceased alleging that custodial torture led to his death, a magisterial probe has been ordered in the matter, officers said.

Police identified the dead man as Tanveer, who went by a single name, and hailed from Arariya in Bihar. “He resided with his family in Chalera in Sector 45, under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station, and was a painter by profession,” said Manish Kumar Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

“After finishing work on Tuesday around 9pm, Tanveer was seated on the boundary wall of a park near Amrapali Sapphire along with co-worker Rabban, and was having a smoke when a police van stopped by and two officers took them to the police outpost without giving them a reason why,” said Mohammad Alam, Ranveer’s relative.

“Initially, they (police) took them to a police outpost and put Tanveer and Rabban in separate rooms. Later, they took them to Sector 39 police station, where Tanveer’s health deteriorated around 4am and he died. We suspect that he was subjected to custodial torture that led to his death,” said Alam.

Mishra said, “The post-mortem report of the deceased came on Thursday, and it was revealed that he suffered brain a haemorrhage in custody.”

“As he died in custody and his family members have alleged foul play, a magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the matter.” said Mishra.

The arrest was made by sub-inspector Pradeep Kumar and a constable posted at Sector 39 police station, “We received information that a man involved in illegal activity was spotted near Kashiram Junction, and I, along with a constable, nabbed the man and recovered 38 bottles of Haryana marked countrymade liquor from his possession.” reads the FIR.

But Tanveer’s family has denied that he was into bootlegging and alleged that the police are foisting a case on him to justify his arrest and alleged torture.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

