Delhi woman gangraped on way back home after work in Ghaziabad’s Tronica City

A 23-year-old woman from Delhi, who was with her two friends, was overpowered and allegedly gangraped by three unidentified men in Ghaziabad’s Tronica City area on late Thursday evening. The police said that the woman was with her 22-year-old woman colleague and her male friend when three suspects overpowered them at an isolated stretch and allegedly gangraped her before fleeing. The woman and her woman colleague work at a toy-manufacturing unit in Tronica City and were about to leave for their house in Delhi’s Soniya Vihar around 6.45pm on Thursday. (Representative Image)

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under IPC section 376d (gangrape) against unidentified suspects who are being traced.

According to the FIR lodged by the woman, she and her woman colleague work at a toy-manufacturing unit in Tronica City and were about to leave for their house in Delhi’s Soniya Vihar around 6.45pm on Thursday.

“After we left the factory, my colleague on the isolated Khanpur Road was trying her hands on the Scooty of her male friend who had joined us. I was standing nearby. Soon, three unidentified men appeared and arrived near my colleague and her friend. I asked who they were? Soon, the three men overpowered all three of us and separated us...,” the woman stated in the FIR.

Thereafter, one of the three suspects pulled the woman inside the bushes nearby and gangraped her.

“All three of us were shocked due to the incident and went home and told the family,” the FIR stated further.

The police registered an FIR and formed several teams to trace the suspects. The investigators said that the colleague and her male friend were also questioned at length about the incident.

“The area is isolated and has no CCTV coverage. At least five police teams are working to crack the case. The victim woman was sent for medical examination and her colleague and her male friend were also questioned at length,” said Pradeep Kumar Tripathi, SHO of Tronica City police station.

The officials attached with the investigation said that they were trying to find out the motive behind the gangrape incident. They said that they are also trying to find the possibility if the suspects in the case were known to the male friend of the woman colleague, or not.

“The teams are trying to trace the suspects involved in the case. We are also trying to find out if the incident was random or planned. A detailed investigation is underway,” said Suryabali Maurya, ACP of Loni.