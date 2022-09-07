Delhi-Meerut e-way: New ROB to open by Sept 15, toll rates on Phase 2 to go up
The DME has four phases and three of them link Delhi with Meerut -- from Sarai Kale Khan to UP Gate (9km), from UP Gate to Dasna (19km) and from Dasna to Meerut (a 32km dedicated greenfield expressway). The fourth spans from Dasna to Hapur on a different alignment without any expressway lanes and is also fully operational
The under-construction rail overbridge (ROB) in Chipiyana, on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME), is likely to open by September 15, officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said on Monday, adding that with the opening of the new ROB, the existing toll charges on DME’s Phase 2 (from UP Gate to Dasna) will increase as the authority is presently charging only 75% of the proposed rates on account of the ongoing construction work.
The ROB is the only major structure on the DME that is yet to be completed on the entire DME, which stretches across 59.77km, from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Meerut via Ghaziabad. Once completed, it will significantly reduce traffic congestion and bottlenecks on the expressway, which have persisted since its opening on April 1, 2021.
“The concrete work has been completed for the ROB and 28 days later, on September 12, we will put the new structure to the load test to check its load bearing capacity. Thereafter, we will be ready to open the ROB to traffic on September 14 or 15,” said Puneet Khanna, manager (technical), NHAI.
The DME has four phases and three of them link Delhi with Meerut -- from Sarai Kale Khan to UP Gate (9km), from UP Gate to Dasna (19km) and from Dasna to Meerut (a 32km dedicated greenfield expressway). The fourth spans from Dasna to Hapur on a different alignment without any expressway lanes and is also fully operational.
The ROB traverses the busy Delhi-Howrah railway section near the Crossings Republik township in Ghaziabad. It will have 16 lanes for bidirectional movement between Delhi and Ghaziabad and the NHAI has installed the truss, a steel structure weighing about 2,300 tonnes and 115 metres in length, to support the structure.
The NHAI officials said the ROB work was delayed and it overshot its December 2021 deadline owing to time taken to get clearances from the Railways and also on account of alterations to the ROB design itself.
However, commuters travelling from Sarai Kale Khan to Hapur will end up paying more toll once the ROB is fully operational. “The toll for travelling on the expressway lanes from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut is ₹155 (one way), as per the NHAI notification, and this will remain unchanged. But, we are presently charging only ₹140 (one way) from Sarai Kale Khan to Chhajarsi in Hapur. The toll charges on this section will increase once the ROB is open. The increased rate calculation is in progress,” Khanna said.
-
500m from Sena Bhavan, Shinde faction finds his own space
When asked whether the upcoming office will also be called Sena Bhavan, Sada Sarvankar, the rebel Sena MLA from Mahim, who has been part of the search committee, said it would be a regular party office used for administrative purposes.
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics