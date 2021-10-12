Dengue cases cross 500-mark in Ghaziabad

With 33 new dengue cases recorded in the district on Tuesday, the tally of such cases has crossed the 500-mark, according to figures of the district health department. Of the total cases, 221 have been reported in October so far, the data showed.

Till Tuesday evening, Ghaziabad had a total of 533 dengue cases.

Officials of the district health department said that they are keeping a close watch on number of cases and taking every possible measure to tackle the dengue outbreak.

“We have about 75 rapid response teams working for control of dengue and more can be roped in if cases continue to rise. However, no death due to dengue has been reported as yet,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer.

The last time the district recorded death due to dengue was in 2016 when 621 cases emerged. According to official records, the district recorded 928 cases and two deaths in 2014, and 413 cases with one death in 2015.

According to the officials, 22 dengue patients are currently admitted in government facilities while 57 are in private hospitals.

“The cases of dengue are coming in at a rapid pace and it is expected to decline after the Deewali festival. This year the count has shot up due to frequent heavy rains which resulted in waterlogging in many areas,” said Dr Ashish Agarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

This year, the first dengue case was detected in Ghaziabad on September 1. The district recorded the first 100 cases on September 15 in a span of 15 days and the next 100 cases came in another nine days on September 24. The next 100 cases were reported in six days on September 30. On October 6, the district recorded another 100 cases and crossed the figure of 400 in six days while next 100 cases were recorded in five days with tally at 500 on October 11.