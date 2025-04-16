DM reviews emergency road work for Jewar airport

GREATER NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Tuesday during an on-site inspection of the emergency road, being built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to facilitate access to the Noida International Airport at Jewar, asked officials to prevent any form of delay or negligence in the associated infrastructure development. The emergency road is an integral part of the Jewar Airport connectivity plan, being developed to ensure swift access for emergency vehicles and services to and from the airport. (HT Photo)

The road, measuring 8 kilometres in length and 30 metres in width, is being developed as a crucial connectivity link for emergency response and operational support to the upcoming greenfield airport.

During his visit, DM reviewed the progress and Jewar’s sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Abhay Kumar Singh briefed him on the current status of construction. Officials from NHAI and other concerned departments were also present during the inspection.

DM Verma emphasised that the Noida airport is a flagship initiative of both centre and state governments, stressing to prevent any form of delay or negligence in the associated infrastructure development.

“The emergency road is an integral part of the Jewar Airport connectivity plan, being developed to ensure swift access for emergency vehicles and services to and from the airport. It must be completed within the stipulated timeframe and with the required quality standards,” he said, instructing officials to accelerate the pace of construction.

Specific directions were also issued to the concerned departments to ensure smooth coordination and timely resolution of any technical or logistical issues that may arise, officials said.

To be sure, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) had, in December 2024, signed an agreement with the NHAI to build two crucial links, including the emergency road, for a seamless commute.

The Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar airport, is among the most ambitious infrastructure projects in the country and is expected to boost connectivity, regional development, and economic growth in western UP.

The project is being executed in multiple phases. Alongside the main terminal, supporting infrastructure—including approach roads, expressways, cargo facilities, and emergency access routes—is being developed to ensure seamless connectivity and world-class standards of safety and logistics.