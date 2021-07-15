Doing better business than last year, say Noida malls

Noida Managers of shopping malls in Noida say they are doing better business this year as compared to the post-unlock period in 2020, and they are witnessing a good footfall during the end of season sales. During the unlock period, the governments permit places to open and resume normal activities — albeit with significant safeguards — after spending months under the lockdown.

According to the managers, restrictions like weekend lockdown, and “negligible audiences in multiplexes” continue to be common hurdles.

“Customers seem to be more confident and assured about the Covid-19 safety protocols this year. The prime reason being the vaccination. End of season sales have also been drawing customers to malls. So, from approximately 1,000-2,000 customers in the first week of the opening, the footfall has spiked to almost 20,000 customers a day at present... Food and beverage business is yet to pick up pace, maybe because dinners have the maximum number of customers on weekends. Cinema halls, too, have only a few takers,” said Justin Masih, general manager, Gaur City Mall in Greater Noida. The weekend lockdown, however, is abstaining from the loss recovery.

Amit Taneja, vice president (operations), Logix Mall in Noida, said, “We are having a decent footfall and the number of visitors increased from the second week of the opening. It is better than that of Diwali 2020. At present, we are seeing 6,000-7,000 customers per day. In January 2020, before the pandemic outbreak, we used to have over 14,000 customers.”

“We are getting a good response from our retail partners and customers. Nearly 90% of the branded shops inside the mall are operational, and our F&B partners are also allowed to operate in adherence to the guidelines issued by the local authorities,” said a representative of DLF Mall of India, Noida Sector-18, requesting anonymity. He, however, did not disclose the daily footfall.

“People are more aware this year. The guards don’t even have to ask a single customer to wear a mask or maintain social distance,” said Vikas Tyagi, vice president, Supertech Shopprix Mall in Sector 61.

Last year, shopping malls were closed in wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown and were later allowed to open from June 9, 2020, after being shut for 70 days. The malls were again shut this year after the Uttar Pradesh government imposed a partial curfew from April 30, 2021, amidst the second wave of Covid-19. The curbs were later relaxed, and malls were permitted to open from June 21.