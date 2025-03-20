Efforts on to reclaim all wetlands, GB Nagar admin tells NGT

In a significant move to protect and restore wetlands in Gautam Budh Nagar, the district administration on Monday submitted a comprehensive compliance report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), outlining its rigorous actions to reclaim encroached wetlands and restoration efforts across the three tehsils of Sadar, Dadri, and Jewar. During a previous hearing, the NGT had directed the administration to provide precise details on 1,018 wetlands, including their geo-coordinates, extent of encroachments, legal proceedings, and restoration efforts. Additionally, it ordered an assessment of other wetlands listed in the Wetland Atlas but not part of the 1,018 identified sites. (HT Archive)

The report, submitted in compliance with the tribunal order, sheds light on the challenges and successes encountered in this crucial environmental mission.

A survey in Sadar tehsil identified 245 ponds, of which 48 were found to be encroached upon by illegal road constructions, religious structures, private dwellings, and boundary walls.

The district administration has initiated 353 legal actions under Section 67 of the UP-Revenue Code, 2006, leading to demolition and eviction orders against the unauthorised occupants. However, several cases remain pending in the revenue courts and the Allahabad High Court, the NGT was informed.

To ensure long-term conservation, the administration has geo-tagged all water bodies, initiated desilting and afforestation works, and conducted extensive awareness campaigns, the NGT was told.

Dadri tehsil reported a total of 480 ponds, of which 453 have already been restored. However, 27 ponds continue to suffer from unauthorised residential and commercial encroachments, some of which are over three decades old.

Strong legal action was taken under both the UP Revenue Code and the UP Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act, 1950. While most eviction notices have been enforced, long-standing encroachments—especially unauthorised roads and railway expansions—require phased strategies, the NGT was told.

The district administration has set up a special legal cell and employed drone imaging and satellite monitoring to prevent further encroachments.

In Jewar, 293 ponds were found with 264 of them successfully restored. The remaining 29 ponds face substantial encroachments, including agricultural expansions and infrastructure development. Villages of Bhunnata, Maya, Aliyabad, Mangroli, Neemka Shahjahanpur, and Dhanauri are particularly affected, as per the report submitted.

The administration has launched aggressive legal action, reclaiming 5.8 hectares of encroached land so far. A dedicated task force, including revenue officials and police authorities, has been deployed to accelerate enforcement.

The NGT was further informed that regular bimonthly compliance updates will be submitted to the tribunal henceforth to maintain transparency and adherence to judicial mandates.

“We are committed to reclaiming and preserving every wetland in Gautam Budh Nagar. We are taking strong legal action, conducting extensive surveys, and employing modern technology such as drone surveillance to ensure these water bodies are restored and protected. While challenges remain, our efforts will continue until all encroachments are removed, and the ecological balance is maintained. Public participation and awareness are also key in ensuring long-term conservation,” said district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.

Similar reports have been sought from Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities. The matter will be next heard on July 17, 2025.