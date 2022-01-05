Employer booked for ‘slapping’ domestic help in Greater Noida West; protest held

Greater Noida: Police booked a resident of Greater Noida West on Tuesday for allegedly slapping her domestic help following an argument in Jaypee Greens housing complex on Monday, said officials.

A group of domestic helpers, too, protested against the employer on Tuesday, and police personnel from the Cherry County check post had to pacify the protesters, according to the officials.

The domestic help concerned -- Purnima (goes by first name), 28, a resident of Ghaziabad -- has been working at the residence of the employer (details not shared) for the past two months

“Purnima was on leave for the past three to four days, and her employer, who has a six-month-old baby, faced problems in managing the household chores in Purnima’s absence. On Monday evening, when Purnima went to her employer’s house for work, the latter questioned her about her absence, as she had failed to inform her about the same. They got into an argument over the issue, and Purnima’s employer allegedly slapped her,” said Shiv Kumar Malik, in-charge of the Cherry County police check post.

Purnima returned home on Monday after the altercation, but went to the housing complex along with a group of domestic helpers on Tuesday morning and staged a protest, said the police.

“The management of the residential complex made a phone call on the helpline number 112, and police reached there immediately and pacified the protesters... Purnima and her employer came to a settlement on Tuesday, and the employer cleared Purnima’s salary and relieved her from the duty,” Malik added.

The domestic help has also filed a complaint against her employer on Tuesday for slapping her. “We have registered a non-cognisable offence report under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) against the employer, and an investigation is underway,” Malik said.

The employer was not available for a comment.