Enemy property demarcated in Barola, CISF team deployed for protection

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has identified and demarcated around 25 bighas of enemy property in Noida’s Barola village. The property, valuated at ₹200 crore, located on the Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera Road, has been encroached upon by land mafias. The administration has engaged the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to protect the land on which unauthorised commercial complexes were built over the last 4 years.

A section of the land has been recovered and a temporary CISF camp has been set up to deter the land mafia from trying to repossess the property. The encroached land is owned by the Custodian of Enemy Property for India, a department under the union ministry of home affairs. An enemy property is owned by the government because it was abandoned by its original owners when they migrated to Pakistan during the partition of India. The government is obligated to protect such properties from encroachment.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe has also been instituted to establish the identity of the land grabbers and ascertain if any officials were involved, said sources. “The CBI is probing cases in Noida and other parts of the state where an enemy property has been encroached upon. We are assisting the CBI in the probe and also providing them with required documents,” Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, and also deputy custodian of the land in Barola village, said.

The CBI investigating officer declined to comment on the issue as the matter is still under investigation. The DM added that the administration will be aiding the Custodian of Enemy Property of India to free encroached land. Residents have filed several complaints in the past about the illegal commercial complexes in Barola but they allegedly went unaddressed.

“We will demolish the illegal construction on the recovered portion of the enemy property in Barola. The demolition will be conducted once the Uttar Pradesh revenue board settles some cases about this land. The revenue board is hearing cases of private property owners whose land is located near the enemy property. Once the cases get settled, we will be able to ascertain the m]land area which these illegal buildings have utilised,” Nitin Madan additional district magistrate, GB Nagar, said.

