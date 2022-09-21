Engineering students clash outside college on Masuri highway, FIR lodged

The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday evening registered a suo motu FIR after two groups of students clashed on National Highway 9, outside their engineering college in Masuri, on Wednesday evening.

The police said the reason for the clash appeared to be a fight for “dominance/influence” within the college and about two dozen students in two groups clashed with each other around 4.30pm. At least six of them were injured while another six were detained for questioning. The police said the students who clashed are from the BTech stream; mostly first- and second-year students.

A video of the clash has since been widely shared on social media, prompting the police to register a suo motu case. The video purportedly shows several students fleeing even as a speeding Honda City car comes at them head on. The car hits one of the students and he was thrown several feet into the air before collapsing on the road.

“Taking cognisance of the incident, we have registered an FIR for rioting and causing hurt against unidentified students. Six of those involved in the clash were detained by the police for questioning. At least six students suffered injuries but they are stable. The college authorities have been informed,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

“The car as well as the students involved are being identified through the video footage. The two groups clashed as they wanted to emphasise their “influence” in the college. Many have fled after the incident and we are trying to trace them,” the SP added.