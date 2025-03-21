Menu Explore
Excise dept directs liquor retailers to return POS machines in Gautam Budh Nagar

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 21, 2025 05:42 AM IST

Newly selected liquor licence holders for the financial year 2025-26 must obtain their allocated POS machines before starting operations

The Gautam Budh Nagar excise department has directed liquor retailers to return their Point of Sale (POS) machines by March 31, officials said on Thursday. These devices are essential for tracking liquor sales.

Excise dept directs liquor retailers to return POS machines in Gautam Budh Nagar

According to a letter from the excise commissioner, Uttar Pradesh, liquor shop license holders for the year 2024-25, including those operating country liquor, foreign liquor, beer retail outlets, and model shops, must return their allotted POS machines to the district excise office through regional excise inspectors or authorised representatives of the service provider, Oasis.

Newly selected liquor licence holders for the financial year 2025-26 must obtain their allocated POS machines from the district excise office before starting operations. These machines must be integrated with the Integrated Excise Supply Chain Management System (IESCMS) portal through the authorised representatives of Oasis. The department has made it clear that no liquor stock will be received or sold until this integration is completed.

“The excise department, Gautam Budh Nagar, directs all 2024-25 liquor license holders to return their POS machines to the district excise office via regional inspectors or Oasis representatives by March 31. New licence holders for 2025-26 must collect and integrate their POS machines with the IESCMS portal before starting sales on April 1. The district Information and informatics officers have been instructed to publicise and upload this directive. Compliance is mandatory to ensure smooth operations,” said district excise officer Subodh Kumar.

