Experts work overtime to fix explosives ahead of demolition deadline of Noida twin towers
On the second day of charging of the Supertech twin towers at Sector 93A in Noida on Sunday, demolition experts said that they have completed fixing explosives on three floors each of both the Apex and Ceyanne towers.
Officials from Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolition are fixing explosives on the 32-storey twin towers ahead of the demolition on August 28. Officials said that work has started from the top floors of both the towers simultaneously and will gradually go downwards. Nearly every alternate floor is planned as a blast floor where explosives have to be fixed. So far, explosives have been fixed on floors 30, 28 and 26 in Apex and 28, 26 and 24 in Ceyanne, officials added.
“Since we don’t have much time, work has been expedited and we are making the most of the daylight hours. The team has already covered three days’ work in two days,” said Mayur Mehta, project manager, Edifice Engineering.
Officials said that as the fixing of explosives is being completed, the elevator access will also be removed for additional security. Presently, the elevator access is available only in Apex tower while the team uses intermediary walkways built between the two towers to cross over to Ceyanne. The lift has already been removed from the top floors and is only up to the 23rd floor now.
“Once the explosives are connected, we will have to make multiple trips up to the 32nd floor using the staircases,” added Mehta.
There are 16 teams of three members each working on charging and connecting the explosives. These include 10 teams headed by Indian certified blasters and two assistants who are charging the columns or putting explosives in varying quantities in accordance with the blast design.
Another six teams are headed by foreign blasters along with two assistants, who are making the initial inter-connections between the columns.
Mehta explained that there are five main steps in the entire charging process. The first step is the fixing of various kinds of explosives and shock tubes inside the holes that have been drilled earlier in each column. The second process is stemming. Once the explosives are fixed, stemming foam and plugs are used to fill up these holes so that there is no leakage of the explosives and it also reduces the amount of flying debris during the blast.
The third step is interconnecting all the shock tubes in all the columns. The fourth step is trunking wherein all the explosives or shock tubes from every floor are connected with the floor below it.
“The final step is connecting all the explosives with a simple wire to an ignition point. This point has an exploder which has a dynamo inside. It also has a handle to charge the dynamo. The basic purpose of this device is to provide a tiny charge or power that will send a small shockwave and ignite all the shock tubes towards the blast,” explained Mehta.
Once charging is done, the interconnections will also be checked at least twice and once more on the day of the blast. The rechecking on the day of the blast will take at least four hours, said officials. The entire implosion from the first blast to the last part of the building hitting the ground will take around 12-15 seconds, officials added.
Heightened security in Noida ahead of Independence Day
Ahead of Independence Day celebrations on Monday, Gautam Budh Nagar police beefed up surveillance while extra deployment of force has also been initiated, especially in sensitive areas across the district. Over 3,500 personnel have been deployed to safeguard especially the urban areas of Noida and Greater Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar. Guest houses and hotels across the district are also under vigilance.
Congress to have three ministers in Nitish’s new govt
There will be three ministers from the Congress in Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's new cabinet, All India Congress Committee in-charge Bhakta Charan Das, who arrived in the state capital on Sunday, said. Last week, Kumar's party, the JD(U), had walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and he resigned as the chief minister, only to stake claim to form his next government in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
We must move forward with ‘nation first’ mantra: Yogi Adityanath at Tiranga rally
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid stress on the “nation first, always first” mantra during the 'Tiranga' rally organised by the home guard department as part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations in Lucknow. “We must work together to build an India we dream of by the time we celebrate a century of independence 25 years hence,” Yogi Adityanath said.
MP urges BMC to withdraw SLP on Powai Lake cycle track
Mumbai: Member of parliament Manoj Kotak, who represents the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Mumbai North East constituency, has hit out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over a recent special leave petition filed before the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay high court's May 6 order on Powai Lake, which held that the BMC's proposed cycle track around the water body as illegal. Hindustan Times had reported this development on August 9.
Uttarakhand paper leak: Local BJP leader arrested
A panchayat member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Hakam Singh Rawat, was on Sunday arrested in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission paper leak. Police said Rawat is one of the “masterminds” of the leak, who was on the run and trying to enter Himachal Pradesh when he was held in Uttarkashi on Saturday and brought to Dehradun for interrogation.
