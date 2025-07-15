Extinct water body revived as ‘green lung’ in Greater Noida West

GREATER NOIDA: A 4-acre extinct water body in Roza Yakubpur, which had become an informal dumping site, has undergone an ecological revival. Official said two horticulture attendants have been appointed for maintenance, with a goal to develop a self-sustaining ecosystem. (HT Photos)

It was once a choked pond buried under layers of garbage and plastic in Greater Noida West. But now it’s a thriving green space teeming with biodiversity.

The project, spearheaded under a corporate social responsibility initiative by Noida Power Company Ltd (NPCL) in partnership with Greater Noida authority, and NGO SAFE, has been rejuvenated into a water body with an island designed to draw aquatic life, along with a biodiversity park planted with over 1,500 native trees.

The site remained in neglect for years, forcing locals to keep on urging the concerned authorities to revive it.

According to NPCL spokesperson Manoj Jha, over 16 tons of waste, including 1.5 tons of plastic, have been removed from the pond site. “Recovered plastic was recycled and used to make benches and chairs, a move that reportedly prevented 4.5 tons of carbon dioxide emissions,” he added.

The pond is now rejuvenated into a 1-acre water body. The remaining three acres have been developed into a biodiversity park, planted with over 1,500 native trees. Together, the site is now projected to sequester 33 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually while also functioning as a rainwater catchment system that can conserve 4.1 million litres annually, said officials.

A solar-powered irrigation system supports the new plantation, saving an estimated 5,475 energy units annually and cutting further emissions.

Official said two horticulture attendants have been appointed for maintenance, with a goal to develop a self-sustaining ecosystem.

“Initially, the site was littered with plastic and decaying waste. Restoring it felt almost impossible. Cleaning it up and watching biodiversity return has been remarkable. The transformation we’re now seeing is the result of sustained efforts and community concern,” said Social Action for Forest & Environment (SAFE) founder Vikrant Tongad.

To be sure, the restoration work began in January 2025, and of the total 10-acre site, rejuvenation of 4 acres has been completed. The site now serves as an urban green lung, improving air quality, replenishing groundwater, and providing refuge for native and migratory birds.