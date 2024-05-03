Fake currency reaches Noida bank, RBI files complaint

Noida: The Noida Police has registered an FIR against unidentified suspects for allegedly depositing counterfeit currency notes at a government bank in Noida, officers said on Friday. RBI officials have found that forged currency notes of ₹ 2,000 denominations were deposited at the currency chest of an SBI branch in Noida last year. (Representative Image)

The case was registered at Phase-2 police station based on a complaint filed by the Claims Department of Reserve Bank of India, Kanpur, they added.

According to police, a senior official of the RBI (Kanpur), IPS Gehlot, on Wednesday approached the Noida Police informing that fake currency notes were being deposited at the currency chest of a government bank’s branch in Noida.

Based on the complaint, two separate first information reports (FIRs) were registered at the phase 2 police station on Wednesday evening for two incidents that occurred in October and November.

“RBI officials have found that forged currency notes of ₹2,000 denominations were deposited at the currency chest of an SBI branch in Noida last year. It has happened at two different instances. Once in October and then in November 2023. A total of ₹38,000 (19 notes in denomination of 2,000) were found to be forged currency. We would want you to take strict action in this case,” the FIR reads.

The FIR has been registered under sections 489 A (Counterfeiting currency-notes or bank-notes), 489 B (Using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank), 489 C (Possession of forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes), 489 D(Making or possessing instruments or materials for forging or counterfeiting currency-notes or bank-notes) and 489 E (Making or using documents resembling currency-notes or bank-notes) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint received from the RBI official on Wednesday. While RBI is also carrying out an internal inquiry in the matter, the FIR has been registered as per protocol. The matter is being investigated,” said deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Suniti.

Officials of the RBI could not be reached for comment.