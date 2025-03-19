Family drugged, robbed in Ghaziabad; police suspect domestic help

A domestic help and her three accomplices spiked her employer’s food and fled with some valuables from the house in Raj Nagar, police said. The accused woman was employed — without proper verification — just three days before the incident. The domestic help along with her accomplices had planned to rob the house, but they probably were not successful and fled, said police (Representational image)

According to the complainant, BC Bansal, 82, the help is identified as Isha (police could only find single name), from Bengaluru. The incident happened on March 9 evening.

“Isha served us dinner and about 15 minutes later my wife Kamlesh Bansal, 78, fainted. My daughter also felt dizzy. The domestic help served us food laced with some poisonous substance. Since I was not keeping well, I did not have dinner, so she locked me in the bathroom. Later, my daughter opened the door of the bathroom. Our mobile phones were missing, so my daughter, in a semi-conscious state went out of the house and shouted for help. She also saw Isha and three others fleeing from the boundary wall,” Bansal said in the FIR, adding that a gold chain and a ring are missing from the house.

The neighbours then informed the police and took Kamlesh and her daughter to a hospital.

Swatantra Kumar Singh, ACP of Kavi Nagar circle, said most of the valuables were in place when they investigated the house. “The domestic help along with her accomplices had planned to rob the house, but they probably were not successful and fled. It appears that no valuables were taken away. She was employed by the family three days before the incident, without any police verification. We have registered an FIR, and our teams are trying to trace the suspects,” Singh said.

An FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc.), 306 (theft by a clerk or servant of property in the possession of their master or employer), and 127(2) (wrongful confinement) was registered at Kavi Nagar police station.