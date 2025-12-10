Search
Fancy Noida vehicle no. fetches record 27.5 L in auction

ByArun Kumar
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 07:14 am IST

The transport department in a statement termed it as the highest sum ever fetched for a registration number by the Noida transport department

Noida: A premium registration number, UP16FH0001, has fetched a record-breaking 27.5 lakh during an online auction conducted by the central government transport portal, officials said on Tuesday, adding that a Noida-based pharmaceutical firm booked the number for a Mercedes car.

According to the transport department data, there are nearly 1.1 million vehicles registered in the district. (HT Archive)
“The UP16FH series was recently launched by the transport department, and the auction process was started. The bidders were required to deposit a security amount of 33,333 to participate in the auction,” said Nand Kumar, assistant regional transport officer (ARTO), Gautam Budh Nagar.

“During the bidding, a pharmaceutical firm of Sector 126 emerged as the highest bidder at 27.5 lakh. Later, the bidder was provided an online link to secure the number and it paid the full amount for allotment,” Kumar added.

There were seven bidders for this number and the base price was 1 lakh, said transport official Vinay Singh.

In September, another premium number, UP16FH0008, was auctioned to a private company for 11 lakh.

Officials said for the past sometime, bidders have backed out after making high-value bids, including one who offered 32 lakh for UP16EP0001 in 2024 but later did not purchase it.

In a separate incident last week, a high-profile Haryana auction for what was touted as “India’s most expensive vehicle registration number” (HR 88 B 8888) -- valued at 1.17 crore – collapsed after the highest bidder failed to pay the full amount, inviting a government probe into both the failed transaction and the bidder.

Fancy registration numbers auctioned on www.parivahan.gov.in are grouped into four categories: the first includes premium numbers such as 0001, 0002 and 0003; the second features numbers like 0010, 0011 and 0022; the third consists of combinations such as 0018, 0027 and 0036; and the fourth covers numbers including 0020, 0030 and 0040.

News / Cities / Noida / Fancy Noida vehicle no. fetches record 27.5 L in auction
AI Summary AI Summary

Noida's UP16FH0001 registration number sold for a record ₹27.5 lakh in an online auction, the highest ever by the local transport department, acquired by a Noida pharmaceutical firm for a Mercedes. The bidding attracted seven participants, starting at ₹1 lakh. Recent auctions have seen bidders back out post-bid, raising concerns over high-value transactions.