File FIR against land grabbers: Noida, Greater Noida CEO

The Noida and Greater Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO), Ritu Maheshwari, has directed officials to file a First Information Report (FIR) against developers building illegal housing projects and farmhouses in notified areas of the two authorities and on the floodplains of Yamuna and Hindon.

“We have directed staff to identify the government’s notified land earmarked for well-planned development in the two authorities. If anyone is found encroaching on this land, then file an FIR and take immediate action against those involved,” said Maheshwari.

Following the CEO’s directions, the Noida authority’s land department on Wednesday said it has demolished at least 30 farmhouses built illegally on the Yamuna floodplain in Kondli Bangar village.

This floodplain land is part of the notified land of Noida earmarked for riverfront zone. Building any structure here is against the Industrial Area Development Act 1976, said officials.

