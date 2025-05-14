Menu Explore
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Filmmaker Vinod Kapri gets threats over ‘Say No to War’ post, case filed

ByArun Singh
May 14, 2025 07:14 AM IST

Based on a complaint filed by Kapri a case under Section 351(4) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against two social media users

Noida: Noida police have registered a case for criminal intimidation against two social media users after filmmaker Vinod Kapri allegedly received multiple death threats on a social media platform over his “Say No to War” post, police said on Tuesday, adding that suspects are yet to be arrested.

In his complaint, the filmmaker said that in his post on May 8, he just wrote ‘Say No to War’ following which, some miscreants began trolling and threatening him. (Representational image)
In his complaint, the filmmaker said that in his post on May 8, he just wrote 'Say No to War' following which, some miscreants began trolling and threatening him. (Representational image)

The post, which included the hashtag “SayNoToWar,” was made by Kapri on May 8, was viewed over 2.3 million views by Tuesday evening.

A senior police officer from Noida police, requesting anonymity, said, “Based on a complaint filed by Kapri, a resident of Noida, a case under Section 351(4) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against two social media users — Pravin K. Soni and Arun Yadav — at Sector 49 police station late Monday night. Efforts are underway to arrest them.”

“In my post on May 8, I simply wrote ‘Say No to War’ on my social media account, X. Following this, some miscreants began trolling and threatening me to mislead the public,” reads the FIR.

“They (the suspects) also circulated my mobile number on social media platforms. Since then, I have received numerous phone calls containing death threats. They also threatened my family and my wife, who is a journalist,” the FIR further stated.

On May 9, Kapri tagged the UP Police and Noida Police on social media, urging them to take cognizance of the threats. However, he formally lodged a complaint at the Sector 49 police station on Monday.

“With the help of electronic surveillance, we are tracing the suspects. Further investigation is underway,” said Sector 49 station house officer Anuj Kumar Saini.

