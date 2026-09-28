‘Not every trip is about beaches’: Woman meets stranger in Goa who lost his job, offers help

A woman’s trip to Goa took an unexpected turn when she met a stranger who opened up about losing his job and facing heavy financial losses. What started as a casual conversation soon turned into an emotional exchange, as she offered to help him in whatever way she could. Stranger shares his struggles with woman during Goa trip. (Instagram/@nischitha_naren)

Instagram user Nischitha Naren shared the video with the caption, “Not every trip is about beaches. Sometimes it’s about the people God sends your way.”

In the clip, Nischitha can be seen speaking to a man who appears to be a security guard. During their conversation, she asks him where he is from and what brought him to Goa.

The man says he is from Maharashtra and had come to Goa to start a business. However, things did not go as planned, and he suffered significant losses. “Main Maharashtra ka hoon. Main thoda business karne aaya tha. Mera poora loss ho gaya hai, didi.”

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Nischitha then reassures him and tells him that he can contact her if he needs help. She also says that they could try to seek help from others if possible.

“Jo bhi hamare haath mein hoga, hum help karenge,” she tells him.

The man appears emotional during the conversation and tells her that life is difficult for everyone at times. He then encourages her to enjoy her trip and asks her not to forget him.

Towards the end of the conversation, Nischitha offers him something to eat.

Watch the video below: