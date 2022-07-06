Final structure on Delhi Meerut Expressway to be completed in August
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will shut three exits in Vijay Nagar area which have been in place for traffic movement between the highway and expressway lanes on the Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME). Officials on Tuesday said that the exits were in place to avoid traffic congestion due to the construction of a rail overbridge at Chipiyana near the Crossings Republik.
The rail overbridge will be the final structure on the DME and the construction is expected to be complete by mid-August. The construction required the placing of a heavy truss weighing about 2,300 tonnes and supported by a 1,100-tonne temporary structure to shape up the overbridge. The placing of the truss led to heavy traffic snarls, officials said.
“The placing of the truss is complete and now we are in the process of removing the supporting temporary structure. It is expected that two additional lanes will be made available for traffic in the next two to three days and this will ease the traffic situation. Once the rail overbridge is complete, we will close down three exit points between the expressway and highway lanes. This will ensure hassle-free movement of traffic,” said Puneet Khanna, manager (technical), NHAI.
The overbridge will have 16 lanes. According to officials, Ghaziabad to Delhi side of the overbridge has only six lanes in operation at present, while Delhi to Ghaziabad side has six lanes constructed, but only four are available for traffic movement.
They added that the two lanes are used by NHAI for movement of vehicles involved in the construction of the overbridge. The authority is likely to free up these two lanes by July 13, officials said.
The DME consists of 14 lanes and has three inner lanes on each side as expressway lanes, which have only six authorised entry/exit points on the entire 60-kilometre route from Delhi and Meerut. The four outer lanes each side are highway lanes.
Commuters are charged on the basis of per kilometre of distance travelled on the expressway lanes. The toll is charged on the basis of entry/exit of vehicles whose registration plates are read by automatic number plate readers, which calculate the distance travelled on the expressway.
As a result of the three cuts, there are issues in toll collection when vehicles make entry into the expressway lanes from the highway lanes near Vijay Nagar.
ITI instructors’ recruitment: Allahabad HC seeks reply on plea demanding CBI probe
The Allahabad high court has asked the state government to file a counter affidavit (reply), within six weeks, in a petition seeking a CBI probe into the recruitment of 2,498 posts of ITI instructors in 230 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) advertised in 2014. Justice Vivek Verma passed the order on July 4 (Monday) on a petition filed by Arvind Kumar, Ravindra and Hariom who were job aspirants.
Homeless don’t live, they merely exist, says HC while directing relocation of 5 evicted slum dwellers
Remarking that the homeless don't live but merely exist, the Delhi high court directed the relocation of five slum dwellers who were shifted from one slum site to another to facilitate the expansion of the New Delhi railway station. The order comes on a petition by the slum dwellers, who had challenged their eviction from Lahori Gate, for the expansion of the New Delhi railway station, from nine platforms to 16.
Ludhiana: Class-4 staffers start chain hunger strike outside MC headquarters
Class-4 employees of the Ludhiana municipal corporation, under the banner of Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee, started a relay hunger strike outside the MC headquarters (Zone-A office) on Tuesday over their demand for regularisation of contractual staff. Union leaders including chairman Vijay Danav, Sheetal Adivanshi, Pinka Chandaliya, Deepu Ghai and Mikle Birla sat on hunger strike on Tuesday. President of the union, Chaudhary Yashpal, stated that the protests will continue till the contractual employees are regularised.
PM Modi to gift dev projects worth ₹1812 cr to Kashi
VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi would gift multiple developmental projects worth over Rs 1812 crores to Kashi during his proposed visit on July 7, said Kashi region BJP president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Srivastava said that PM Modi would lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 1220 crores and inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 591 crore.
ACB raids Pune civic deputy commissioner’s properties, unearths disproportionate assets worth ₹1 crore
The anti-corruption bureau Pune unit has filed a case of disproportionate assets against Vijay Bhaskar Landge (49), deputy commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation, and his wife Shubhecha Vijay Landge (43) on Tuesday after unearthing assets worth at least Rs 1 crore in market value from their possession. ACB conducted searches at four properties in Pune and one in Nashik linked to Landge. Simultaneous searches were conducted at Kothrud, Karvenagar and Nashik locations on Tuesday.
