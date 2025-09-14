Fine dues: 300K vehicles, 4.8K licences to face heat

The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police have referred 299,761 vehicles to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for suspension of registration after repeated violations of traffic rules, officials said on Saturday. The referrals concern vehicles with five or more unpaid challans, where owners failed to clear penalties despite repeated enforcement. Between January 1 and August 31, 2025, traffic police issued challans worth more than ₹ 40 crore for major violations.

In addition, the traffic police department has recommended the suspension of 4,829 driving licences of motorists found with five or more past offences, including red-light jumping, drunk driving, riding without helmets, carrying triple pillion riders, or using tinted glasses.

“Strict enforcement is necessary because repeated violations endanger not just the offenders but also other road users. This year alone, 299,761 vehicles have been referred for registration suspension, 4,829 licences for cancellation proceedings, and fines worth over ₹40 crore imposed for offences such as wrong-side driving, overspeeding and drunk driving. The aim is deterrence and safer roads for commuters,” said Additional DCP (Traffic), Noida, Manisha Singh.

Between January 1 and August 31, 2025, traffic police issued challans worth more than ₹40 crore for major violations. Officials said wrong-side driving continues to be the most rampant offence in the district. In this period, 1,48,021 vehicles were fined for wrong-side driving, with penalties totalling ₹29.60 crore. Another 45,448 vehicles were challaned for overspeeding, attracting fines of ₹11.36 crore, while 127 motorists were booked for drunk driving, with fines amounting to ₹12.40 lakh.

The referral cases span multiple violations: 1,61,870 instances of riding without helmets, 23,980 cases of wrong-side driving, 13,789 red-light jumps, 6,894 overspeeding cases, 9,592 vehicles without insurance, 3,297 cases of driving without licences, 4,196 seat belt violations, 3,597 cases of triple riding, 1,498 instances of using mobile phones while driving, 10,491 pollution-related violations, 7,494 improper number plates, and 1,798 tinted-window cases.

Other referrals included 4,496 lane indiscipline cases, 3,896 no-entry violations, 1,798 noise pollution cases through horns, 104 drunk-driving cases, 38 unauthorised use of sirens, 14 misuse of red/blue beacons, 32 dangerous driving cases, and 1,468 driving without reflectors. Officials said another 10,340 offences fell under miscellaneous categories.

Traffic police added that enforcement is being carried out at intersections, malls, metro stations, parks, and busy signals, with repeat offenders reported to the transport department for suspension proceedings.

