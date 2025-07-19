The Ghaziabad Police on Thursday night registered an FIR against 8-10 unidentified individuals for allegedly violating prohibitory orders by protesting at two restaurants in Vasundhara that were serving non-vegetarian food during the Hindu holy month of Shravana. FIR against protestors who tried to shut down eateries serving meat in Ghaziabad

According to officials, the protest began around noon when a group of people gathered outside one of the restaurants, raising slogans and objecting to its operation during the Kanwar Yatra period.

The FIR, lodged at Indirapuram police station, states that the protest disrupted traffic and violated orders issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which prohibit certain public activities until August 20.

The FIR was registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant, said police.

Indirapuram circle assistant commissioner of police Abhishek Srivastava said the protestors attempted to forcibly down the restaurant’s shutter before being stopped by police.

“They alleged that non-vegetarian items were being served during the Kanwar Yatra season. Police intervened and dispersed the protestors within 15–20 minutes. Restaurant operations were resumed shortly after,” he said.

The protestors then attempted to demonstrate outside another nearby restaurant but were again stopped by police. An FIR was subsequently registered against the group.

Later, the Hindu Raksha Dal (HRD) claimed responsibility for the protest. Its president, Pinky Chaudhary, said, “The protest was against shops serving meat during the month of Shravana when the Kanwar Yatra takes places. Our members and supporters intervened and stopped operations.”

HRD legal advisor Sanket Katara said in a video that locals had alerted the group on July 17 about the restaurants serving meat. “Despite informing district officials, no action was taken. Our members then raised the issue. Whether big or small, if businesses serve meat during Shravana, the Dal will take legal action across Delhi-NCR,” he said.

Several videos of the protest, showing people raising slogans and hailing the organisation inside the restaurants, circulated on social media. HT could not independently verify their authenticity.

A senior Ghaziabad district official clarified that while meat shops along Kanwar Yatra routes have been asked to remain closed temporarily, no such directive applies to restaurants serving non-vegetarian food in residential or commercial areas off the pilgrimage paths. “This is to avoid incidents that could hurt the sentiments of devotees. But there is no blanket ban on such establishments away from the routes,” the officer said.

Officials from the restaurant chain could not be reached out for a comment.