 Fire breaks out at locked flat of 16th Avenue high-rise in Greater Noida, none hurt - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Noida / Fire breaks out at locked flat of 16th Avenue high-rise in Greater Noida, none hurt

Fire breaks out at locked flat of 16th Avenue high-rise in Greater Noida, none hurt

ByArun Singh, Noida
Mar 08, 2024 05:16 AM IST

Prima facie, it was suspected that the fire was triggered by a short-circuit in the flat, which was locked. The flat is owned by a Jammu and Kashmir resident, Rahul Pandit, who left for his home town on Wednesday for Shivratri

A fire broke out at a second-floor flat in 16th Avenue high-rise in Greater Noida’s Gaur City on Thursday morning, said police, adding that the fire was controlled within two hours and no one was injured in the incident.

Three fire tenders took two hours to douse the flames on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Three fire tenders took two hours to douse the flames on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Prima facie, it was suspected that the fire was triggered by a short-circuit in the flat, which was locked. The flat is owned by a Jammu and Kashmir resident, Rahul Pandit, who left for his home town on Wednesday for Shivratri.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Gaur City 2 police outpost in-charge Pradeep Kumar said, “Emergency services were alerted around 9.40am that a fire broke out at a locked flat in 16th Avenue, after which a team of Bisrakh police station and fire tenders from surrounding fire stations rushed to the spot.”

“Three fire tenders took two hours to douse the flames,” said Indra Pal Singh, fire officer, Greater Noida, adding that as the fire engulfed the entire flat, even items in the flat above were damaged,” said Singh.

Pandit told HT on phone, “I came to know about the fire around 9am. I left home on Wednesday around 6pm after turning off all lights and gadgets, including the gas pipeline and geyser.”

“My flat was gutted due to the delayed response of firefighters and the building’s firefighting system,” said Pandit, adding that water sprinklers and smoke detector alarms did not work, which caused the fire to spread.

Shiv Pratap Singh, who works in the maintenance wing of the high-rise, said, “I called the fire control room around 9.40am but they reached the spot only by 10am.”

Gautam Budh Nagar, chief fire officer, Pradeep Chaubey said, “After we were alerted, fire tenders from the nearest station rushed to the spot immediately.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arun Singh

    Arun Singh works as a senior correspondent with Hindustan Times. He covers crime, traffic, fire, and transport. Earlier, he was working with TOI and covered Bhopal crime and traffic. He started his career in Journalism in 2018.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On