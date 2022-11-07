Home / Cities / Noida News / Fire breaks out at Noida factory, no one hurt

Fire breaks out at Noida factory, no one hurt

Published on Nov 07, 2022 11:59 PM IST

The chief fire officer of Gautam Budh Nagar police, Pradeep Kumar Dubey, said that they received information about the fire at 7.35am after which fire tenders from Phase 2 fire station were rushed to the spot

Noida, India - November 07, 2022: A massive fire broke out at an export company in Phase 2 on Monday morning. Officials said that the fire gutted the entire building, despite 12 fire trucks rushing to the spot to control the blaze. No casualties were reported in the incident, in Noida, India, on Monday, November 07, 2022. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
A massive fire broke out at a one-storey sports goods factory at Phase 2 in Noida on Monday morning. The fire department rushed 11 fire tenders to douse the flames, which started around 7.30am, said officials.

The chief fire officer of Gautam Budh Nagar police, Pradeep Kumar Dubey, said that they received information about the fire at 7.35am after which fire tenders from Phase 2 fire station were rushed to the spot.

“The factory where the fire broke out exports sportswear, which is highly inflammable and the fire spread very quickly. The fire broke out at the ground floor of the building and soon reached the first floor. As many as 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze,” said Dubey.

Dubey added that there was no person present in the factory at the time of the incident. “The factory was not operational at the time of the incident and there were no casualties or injuries. It took firefighters almost four hours to control the fire,” said the officer.

Dubey added that prima facie, the cause of the fire seems to be a short circuit. “At the time the firefighters reached the factory, the fire safety system of the building was found working but it was not able to control the fire. We have not received any complaint in the matter yet and further investigations are underway,” he said.

