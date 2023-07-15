Home / Cities / Noida News / Fire breaks out at Noida shoe factory after transformer blast

Fire breaks out at Noida shoe factory after transformer blast

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 15, 2023 12:32 AM IST

The fire control room was promptly notified, inspector Kumar said, adding that the fire tenders rushed to the scene, with initial investigations suggesting a probable short circuit

A fire erupted at a shoemaking factory in Noida’s Sector 8 on Friday morning, caused by an electric transformer explosion near the factory’s electrical panel, police said, adding that no injuries were reported.

Upon receiving the information, the electricity department was immediately directed to cut off the power supply. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Upon receiving the information, the electricity department was immediately directed to cut off the power supply. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Manoj Kumar, sub-inspector said, “Around 9.30 am on Friday, the control room received an alert from a local resident about a fire at a factory in Block A, Sector 8, under the jurisdiction of Phase-1 police station in Noida.”

Upon receiving the information, the electricity department was immediately directed to cut off the power supply, and the fire control room was promptly notified, inspector Kumar said, adding that the fire tenders rushed to the scene, with initial investigations suggesting a probable short circuit.

The factory owner, identified as Harish, has been identified, but no case has been registered thus far, as per the police.

Shiv Narayan Singh, the fire officer of Phase 1, said, “Six fire tenders were dispatched to the location and successfully extinguished the fire within approximately one and a half hours.”

“It was discovered that an electric transformer positioned near the factory’s electrical panel had exploded, igniting the panel itself,” said fire officer Narayan.

He further added, “By the time the firefighters brought the fire under control, it had spread to the first floor from the ground floor. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the incident occurred just as the factory workers were beginning to arrive.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out