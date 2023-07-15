Fire breaks out at Noida shoe factory after transformer blast

A fire erupted at a shoemaking factory in Noida’s Sector 8 on Friday morning, caused by an electric transformer explosion near the factory’s electrical panel, police said, adding that no injuries were reported. Upon receiving the information, the electricity department was immediately directed to cut off the power supply. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Manoj Kumar, sub-inspector said, “Around 9.30 am on Friday, the control room received an alert from a local resident about a fire at a factory in Block A, Sector 8, under the jurisdiction of Phase-1 police station in Noida.”

Upon receiving the information, the electricity department was immediately directed to cut off the power supply, and the fire control room was promptly notified, inspector Kumar said, adding that the fire tenders rushed to the scene, with initial investigations suggesting a probable short circuit.

The factory owner, identified as Harish, has been identified, but no case has been registered thus far, as per the police.

Shiv Narayan Singh, the fire officer of Phase 1, said, “Six fire tenders were dispatched to the location and successfully extinguished the fire within approximately one and a half hours.”

“It was discovered that an electric transformer positioned near the factory’s electrical panel had exploded, igniting the panel itself,” said fire officer Narayan.

He further added, “By the time the firefighters brought the fire under control, it had spread to the first floor from the ground floor. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the incident occurred just as the factory workers were beginning to arrive.”

