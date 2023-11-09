FIRs against Kumar Vishwas’s security detail after doctor alleges assault

The Ghaziabad police have registered an FIR against four or five unidentified persons in the security detail of Hindi poet and politician Kumar Vishwas for allegedly beating up a doctor near Vasundhara on Wednesday afternoon, police said on Thursday, adding that they also registered an FIR against the doctor for allegedly obstructing the work of a public servant. In his complaint against the security detail, Dr Pallav Bajpai said he was heading to Pratap Vihar from a hospital in Vaishali, when he allowed a police vehicle to go ahead of his vehicle. (Representational image)

The police said the first FIR was lodged against the unidentified security persons under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 392 (robbery), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Indirapuram police station.

In his complaint against the security detail, Dr Pallav Bajpai said he was heading to Pratap Vihar from a hospital in Vaishali, when he allowed a police vehicle to go ahead of his vehicle.

“Thereafter, I started to drive behind the police car. But there was another car behind me and its driver stopped their in front of mine. I got out and talked to him but he started an altercation and then four-five guards together pushed me to ground and bushes and started beating me up. They put a feet on my chest and threatened to shoot me. They also took away my watch,” Bajpai said in his complaint.

After the incident came to fore, assistant commissioner of police, Indirapuram, Swatantra Kumar Singh said Dr Kumar Vishwas, while going to Aligarh around 2.45pm, informed police that some unidentified person near the Hindon bridge allegedly hit his car and also attacked his security personnel who are from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

“Around 3pm, a person who identified himself as Dr Pallav Bajpai came to Indirapuram police station and said he was assaulted at the same spot by private security persons when he was returning home from hospital. Further inquiries revealed that the unidentified person Vishwas had complained about was Bajpai. We have taken cognisance and action will be taken on the basis of inquiry,” the ACP said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Vishwas posted a message in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter) on his official handle @DrKumarVishwas, “Today, I left my house in Vasundhara for Aligarh, and some car driver near river Hindon tried to attack car of security personnel from both sides. When security personnel got down to inquire, he not only attacked UP police persons but also security personnel from central security forces. A report has been given to the police.”

Later, around 10.20pm on Wednesday, the Ghaziabad police posted a message on X in Hindi, “In connection with the incident, the allegations of attack by some unidentified person on motorcade of Kumar Vishwas could not be established in preliminary inquiry. A further inquiry by the Indirapuram police is underway.”

On Thursday, Shubham Patel, deputy commissioner of police, trans-Hindon, said two FIRs were lodged in the incident based on complaints from both parties.

“The second FIR has been filed against the doctor under Indian Penal Code section 353 (obstructing discharge of duties by public servant). No arrest has been made so far,” Patel said.

