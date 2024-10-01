Five booked for assaulting man at Ghaziabad court complex

The police have booked five persons, including a police constable, for allegedly attacking and injuring a 44-year-old man at the Ghaziabad court complex on September 25, senior officers said on Monday. Based on his complaint, the police registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (causing hurt), 117(2) (causing grievous hurt) and 109 (attempt to murder) at Kavi Nagar police station. (Representational image)

The FIR was filed on September 29 on a complaint given by Manoj Kumar, a resident of Rajapur, who alleged that he had gone to the court in connection with the hearing of a case that was scheduled for around 2pm.

“I was going into the courtroom around 1pm. The five suspects and six to seven other unidentified people were present outside room numbers 20 and 21. The suspects attacked me and banged my head against the walls and threatened to kill me. They also attacked me with knives. They were dragging me down the stairs when some and policemen came to me rescue. So the suspects left me on the stairs… One of the suspects, Gajendra, was in police uniform,” Kumar said in the FIR.

Based on his complaint, the police registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (causing hurt), 117(2) (causing grevious hurt) and 109 (attempt to murder) at Kavi Nagar police station.

The officials said that the man was attacked in the court complex. The FIR mentions names of five suspects as Devendra, Gajendra, Aditya, Anuj and Arun besides unidentified persons.

“The complainant and the suspects had come to the court in connection with hearings of their cases. The man was attacked there. The policemen (a constable) had also come there in connection with some case hearing. He is not posted in Ghaziabad. We are investigating the case and appropriate action will be taken as per evidence,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police.