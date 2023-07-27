Hindon flood crisis: Ghaziabad police keep vigil of locked houses in Karhera

The flooding in Karhera, Ghaziabad, has left thousands impacted, leading them to lock their houses and seek safer shelter, including relief camps. Officials from the Ghaziabad police have taken action by deploying four quick reaction teams, with about 40 personnel stationed around the clock to guard the locked houses in Karhera, preventing any potential thefts. According to district administration officials, the number of affected individuals in Karhera is estimated to be around 7,000 to 8,000, as the water from river Hindon inundated the locality. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Bhaskar Verma, ACP (Sahibabad), said, “We have identified four checkpoints for entry/exit to Karhera, and police presence is ensuring that people moving out are properly checked. Within the locality, we maintain constant vigilance with our quick reaction teams patrolling on tractors and boats to prevent thefts in locked houses. During boat patrols, our personnel also verify the integrity of house locks.”

One of the shelter residents in Karhera Sarthak Kumar, 17, said, “It’s the fourth day since we left our household items behind and moved here. There’s a lingering fear that thieves might target our locked houses. Although we carried valuables with us, our household items remain locked inside. The officials have assured us of their vigilance. Many shelter residents here are suffering from eye flu, and they are receiving assistance from the team of doctors deployed at the shelter.”

The district administration officials said that the police are manning the four entry/exit points and allowing only those engaged in providing relief materials or essential services to enter. Due to the high water levels in the affected areas, it is difficult for outsiders to move in, and only 15-20 people remain in their houses.

Vinay Kumar Singh, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM - sadar), said, “There was a rumour on Tuesday night about some locks being broken, but our teams couldn’t find any such activity. We have issued constant alerts to residents living on floodplains to move to safer places after locking their houses. Similar alerts have also been issued to people living in Kanawani and Mithepur.”

Notably, houses constructed on the floodplains near Chijarsi are under the jurisdiction of Gautam Budh Nagar, and according to SDM Singh, areas on the left bank (downstream) remain safe, with their jurisdiction starting 400 metres from the river.

Residents reported that water from river Hindon has entered many houses near Chijarsi, leading to disruptions in their lives. Ashok Sah, a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar and resident of Behrampur, shared his plight, said, “The water has entered my house, which is close to the river. Consequently, I moved with my wife and three children to a neighboring house. I built this house in 2005, and it’s the first time such a massive volume of water has arrived here.”

Meanwhile, in Gautam Budh Nagar, administration officials are consistently issuing alerts to residents living on floodplains, providing them with nine shelter homes that currently accommodate around 9,000 people from Chijarsi and nearby areas like Behlolpur and Chotpur. Adequate provisions of food, medicines, and other essentials are being provided at these shelters.

Regarding the water discharge in river Hindon, officials from the UP Irrigation Department (UPID) reported that on Wednesday, the discharge stood at 26,335 cusecs, with a water level of 201.05 metres. This was lower than a recent peak of 28,066 cusecs at a level of 201.15 metres, which was achieved on Monday.

Sanjay Singh, executive engineer of UPID (Ghaziabad), said, “The water level has receded in the past two days, and we expect it to decline further. However, if the river basin receives more rain, the water discharge will fluctuate again. It is important to note that the current flow of water in villages and localities is a characteristic of the floodplain area of the river. Any constructions on floodplains, including electricity substations or houses, are at risk of submersion.”

To mitigate future risks, Singh added, “The floodplain is the designated area for river flow. To clearly demarcate the floodplain, we have assigned a study to IIT, Delhi, and they have provided us with coordinates. We plan to install pillars to mark the floodplain area.”

