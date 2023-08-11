Four arrested for kidnap bid on man, his two children in Greater Noida

Four people were arrested on Thursday night on charges of attempting to abduct a man and his two children from Greater Noida’s Surajpur area on Thursday afternoon, police said Friday, adding that a probe has revealed that the suspects were allegedly planning to assault the man over a previous enmity. Police indentified the arrested suspects by their first names as Rohit, a resident of Sutiyana village, Abhishek, Mayank alias Kaalu and Ranvijay, all residents of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. (Representative Image)

On Thursday afternoon, Surajpur resident Subhash Kashyap was driving his black Scorpio SUV back home after collecting his children, aged 7 and 11 years, from a private school around 2pm when a white Brezza blocked his way on the Dadri main road.

“There were four men inside the vehicle and three of them got down and forcibly got into my SUV. They took control of my vehicle, and beat me up and also threatened to beat my children. Just then, the Scorpio got stuck in traffic, following which I raised the alarm to get the attention of the passersby. Fearing that they would be arrested, the suspects got out of the vehicle and fled on foot,” said Kashyap (35).

Based on Kashyap’s complaint, police registered a case against the four suspects, who were caught by CCTV cameras exiting the vehicle that was stuck in a jam.

“Police teams were deployed immediately to nab the culprits. Around 7pm, the four suspects were arrested from Ecotech-3 area of Greater Noida. The prime suspect is Rohit while the other three were acting on his directions,” said Sumit Shukla, assistant commissioner of police-1, Central Noida.

The four suspects were booked under Indian Penal Code sections of wrongful restraint (341), assault (323) and section 364 (kidnap).

During investigation, it was found that the two parties had an old enmity. “Rohit and Kashyap were friends earlier as they belong to the same village, Sutiyana. On July 14, the two were drinking together when a fight broke out between them,” Shukla said.

An officer, who is part of the investigation, said Kashyap has allegedly called up his brothers to thrash Rohit following the fight. “In retaliation , Rohit called up his friends and planned to assault the complainant. They followed Kashyap on Thursday and barged into his vehicle. As per their statements, they were not aware that Kashyap’s two children were in the vehicle as well,” he said.

The officer added that the suspects planned to leave Kashyap in an isolated place after thrashing him.

“However, the suspects panicked after the car got stuck in traffic and the public started noticing them. So, they left the car and fled the spot,” said the officer.

The suspects were remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

