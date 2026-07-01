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    Four held for robbing man after forcing him into car in Noida

    Noida: Four men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly robbing a 30-year-old man after forcing him inside a car in Noida’s Sector 50, on the intervening night of June 25 and 26, police said

    Updated on: Jul 02, 2026 8:02 AM IST
    ht_print | By HT Correspondent
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    Noida: Four men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly robbing a 30-year-old man after forcing him inside a car in Noida’s Sector 50, on the intervening night of June 25 and 26, police said.

    “The victim was on foot... They also forced him to transfer money using UPI,” said Ramprasad Sharma, SHO, Sector 49 police station. (Representational image)
    “The victim was on foot... They also forced him to transfer money using UPI,” said Ramprasad Sharma, SHO, Sector 49 police station. (Representational image)

    Police said the victim, who works at a mall in Sector 32, was robbed. “When I was on my way back home (in Sector 49), three to four men in a white car approached me and snatched my iPhone 16, smart watch, charger, purse and 7,000,” the victim stated in his FIR registered on Monday at Sector 49 police station under the BNS Section 304(2) (snatching).

    “The victim was on foot... They also forced him to transfer money using UPI,” said Ramprasad Sharma, SHO, Sector 49 police station.

    Police arrested the suspects using electronic surveillance and scanning CCTV footage. “All the suspects are in their 20s and natives of Firozabad in UP,” he added.

    During investigation, it was revealed that the car belonged to one of the suspects, who runs it as a cab in Delhi-NCR. “It was suspected that the suspects were also involved in similar crimes in the past. We are scanning their bank accounts and criminal background to verify,” said Manish Singh, additional DCP, Noida.

    Police said it recovered iPhone 16, smartwatch, charger, 2,300 cash, and a Hyundai Aura car from the possession of suspects.

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