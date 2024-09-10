Four major roads in Indirapuram proposed for redevelopment under CM Grid scheme at a cost of 117 crore

Four major roads in Indirapuram have been identified by the Ghaziabad municipal corporation for development as model roads at a cost of ₹117 crore under the Chief Minister’s Green Road Infrastructure Development (CM-Grid) scheme, officials said on Tuesday. The CM Grid project involves the redevelopment of roads which are 10 metres or more in width. Under the scheme, the identified roads will have underground facilities for electricity, sewage/drainage and other civic utilities. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The officials said the four roads have a combined length of 10km and they connect to National Highway-9 and witness heavy traffic movement.

“Initially, we sent a proposal for eight roads and the estimate was about ₹182 crore. Only four of them were approved by the state government. These four roads are in Indirapuram. Now, we are sending a detailed project report. We expect the redevelopment work to start in the next two or three months. The four roads will be developed at a cost of about ₹117 crore,” said Vikramaditya Malik, municipal commissioner.

The officials said the four identified roads are Kala Patthar Balaji Mandir Road, Kala Patthar to Captain Manoj Pandey Marg, Sushila Nayar Marg to Shipra Mall, and towards Kala Patthar.

Under the scheme, the identified roads will have underground facilities for electricity, sewage/drainage and other civic utilities. These roads will also get proper dividers, footpaths for pedestrians and greenery and beautification on either side.

“These four roads will have three metres of well-designed footpaths and will have table-top at road crossings. This will facilitate movement of pedestrians who will not have to step down from footpaths to cross the road. Congested points will also be identified on these roads and U-turns will be created for smooth vehicular movement. We also plan to put up big stone artifacts for enhanced aesthetics and special effort will be made for enhancing greenery alongside roads,” said NK Chaudhary, corporation’s chief engineer.

The Indirapuram township is still under the Ghaziabad Development Authority. On September 6, the authority and the corporation signed an MoU agreeing to the handover of the locality to the corporation while paying ₹185 crore to the civic body for upgrade of civic infrastructure.

The developments in this connection are expected next week.

The officials said the four roads in Indirpauram will be developed under phase 2 of the CM Grid scheme in Ghaziabad while two other roads -- from Hindon airbase to Mohan Nagar intersection and Nagdwar to Hindon elevated road – will be taken up in phase 1.

“The technical bids for the two roads in phase 1 have been opened and these are sent to state government for evaluation. The project cost is about ₹36 crore,” Chaudhary said.