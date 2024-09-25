Four members of ‘Thak Thak’ gang held after gunfight in Noida

The Noida police arrested four suspects, who are allegedly part of a ”thak-thak” or attention diversion gang, on charges of stealing electronic devices such as laptops and phones from cars after knocking on car windows and diverting the attention of commuters stuck in traffic, senior police officers said on Tuesday. The gang members revealed that they have all studied till class five and have day jobs in Noida to act as a cover for their illegal activities, said a police officer. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The suspects were arrested following a gunfight at Noida’s Sector 62 roundabout, late Monday night, they added.

Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said half a dozen mobile phones, including one stolen on September 17 this year from Noida, have been recovered from the possession of the four suspects.

They have been identified as Ejaz (36), Asim alias Hasim alias Laddan (24), Umardaraj (35) and Khurram (34), all residents of Meerut. Two of their accomplices, also from Meerut, are being traced, he said.

“The gang, which has been trying to establish itself as ”zaalim gang”, was caught by Sector 58 police station team on Monday night, when the team was conducting checks near Jaipuria roundabout in Sector 62. Two of the suspects, Ejaz and Khurram, approached on a bike. Noting their suspicious behaviour, officers asked them to stop, but Ejaz opened fire. In the gunfight that ensued, Ejaz was injured and he and Khurram were caught,” said Mishra.

“The other two suspects were later apprehended from near Aspam square based on information received from the first pair of suspects,” said the officer, adding that six stolen mobile phones, one illegal pistol with live and empty cartridges, a knife and a stolen motorcycle, were recovered from their possession.

“One of the mobile phones was reported stolen recently on September 17 from Sector 60,” said Mishra.

The ADCP said the gang operates in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and nearby districts and uses GPS-enabled navigation maps to identify heavy traffic areas to carry out crimes.

“Using Google Maps, they identify areas with slow-moving traffic and set off in rented cars. They then approach the driver and knock on their window. While a few gang members keeps the driver engaged in conversation, the others break the car windows on the opposite side and steal mobile phones and other valuables kept on the passenger seat or the dashboard,” said Mishra.

“They would sell the stolen goods to some acquaintances, earning about ₹2,000 per phone. Multiple cases have been registered against the suspects in Meerut, Noida, Ghaziabad and other places,” he said.

The gang members also revealed that they have all studied till class five and have day jobs in Noida to act as a cover for their illegal activities, said the officer. “While Ejaz works as a mason, Khurram hawks clothes, Umardaraj drives an e-rickshaw and Asim sharpens scissors,” said the ADCP.

“During interrogation, the suspects said they have more accomplices in Meerut, who are being traced by a police team. Further investigation is underway,” said ADCP Mishra.

“All the four suspects have been booked under charges of theft, dishonestly receiving stolen property, common intention and attempt to murder of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for firing at police party. The suspects were produced before the local court and sent to judicial custody,” said the officer.