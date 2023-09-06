Four of family sentenced to life imprisonment for 2017 double murder in Noida

Two siblings and their parents were sentenced to life imprisonment by a Surajpur court on Wednesday for the double murder of two youngsters seven years ago in Noida. The incident happened on October 9, 2017, in Barola village of Sector 49, Noida. (Representative Image)

Additional sessions judge Rajvijay Pratap Singh awarded life imprisonment to brothers Gulshan (27) alias Gullu, Jitendra (26) alias Juta and their parents Omkar (50) and Pushpa Devi (48) and also imposed a total fine of ₹38,000, additional district government counsel (ADGC) Nitin Tyagi said.

The incident happened on October 9, 2017, in Barola village of Sector 49, Noida.

“As per complainant Ramesh Kumar, around 9.30 pm, his nephews and Barola residents Yogesh (21) and Umesh (17) were going to Kalyan Kunj colony for some work and he was right behind them. When the two youngsters reached the house of Gulshan and Jitendra, they were attacked with a knife by the brothers. Gulshan and Jitendra dragged the two towards their house, and were soon joined by their father Omkar and mother Pushpa Devi. Yogesh and Umesh were stabbed multiple times following which they were rushed to a hospital by their uncle where the doctors declared both of them dead,” said Tyagi.

Following the incident, a large number of villagers gathered at the spot and in the ensuing chaos, the perpetrators fled the spot, said the complainant.

An FIR was registered against the four at the Sector 49 police station under Indian Penal Code sections of murder and rioting and relevant sections of the Arms Act on October 10, 2017

“The suspects were arrested on October 10, 2017, from the village. The knife used in the murders was recovered on the directions of Gulshan from Shyamlal colony. The charge-sheet in the case was filed on October 27, 2017,” said Tyagi.

As per the complainant, around two months prior to the incident, suspects Gulshan and Jitendra had a dispute with Umesh and Yogesh over playing cricket.

“This dispute was settled by the members of the village. Due to this incident the suspects carried a grudge and carried out the attack on Umesh and Yogesh,” stated the complaint.

The trial in the case began on January 12, 2018.

“While the mother of the siblings was granted bail a week after the arrest, the other three suspects have been in jail since the arrest,” said Tyagi.

Seeking leniency, the advocate for the four accused told the court, “Gulshan and Jitendra have their whole life ahead of them. The convicts Omkar and Pushpa Devi are aged persons who at this stage of their life are not in a position to take care of themselves. Hence prayed that convicts be sentenced sympathetically.”

Tyagi told the court, “The convicts have caused the death of young adults who were aged 17 and 21 years. If any leniency is shown by the court in deciding the quantum of punishment, it will send a wrong message to society.”

On Wednesday, the court pronounced its verdict and sentenced the four to life imprisonment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON