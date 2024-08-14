G Noida: 2 kids attacked with axe, suspect arrested

Noida: Two siblings – a four-year-old boy and his 11-year-old sister -- sustained severe injuries in Greater Noida’s Surajpur locality after being allegedly attacked with an axe by a man from a nearby locality to avenge insult by their father a few days ago in an inebriated condition, police said. During investigation, it was revealed that a few days back a dispute took place between Singh and the minors’ father Ramesh. During a heated argument, Ramesh had hurled abuses and insulted him in inebriated condition (Representative image)

The 36-year-old suspect, Jay Singh, was arrested late Tuesday. He resides in a nearby locality and works as a labourer, officers said.

According to police, the injured kids reside in Eta village of Surajpur, Greater Noida, and their father, Ramesh, who goes by a single name, works as a gardener.

“In his complaint to police, Ramesh alleged that on Tuesday around 12.30pm, when he had gone out for some work along with his wife, an unidentified person attacked the kids who were at home,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer, Surajpur police station.

“Police received information from locals on emergency helpline number 112, and during investigation it came to light that when kids were playing outside their home, someone attacked them with a sharp-edge weapon. Both sustained injuries to the jaw,” the officer added.

As both the kids were bleeding profusely outside their home, locals rushed them to a nearby hospital with the help of a school van driver, the SHO said, adding: “Doctors informed us that the kids’ condition is stable and they are out of danger.”

On late Tuesday, Singh was arrested with the help of CCTV camera fitted close to the spot, the SHO said, adding that he was nabbed from Surajpur locality on Tuesday night following an extensive search.

“During investigation, it was revealed that a few days back a dispute took place between Singh and the minors’ father Ramesh. During a heated argument, Ramesh had hurled abuses and insulted him in inebriated condition,” said Kumar.

“Enraged over that insult, Singh attacked his kids…He used to do a recce of his home for the past few days to check when his kids reside alone at home. The injured girl also identified him,” the officer said, adding that on Tuesday around 12pm Singh returned home from work and committed the crime.

The suspect has been booked under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Surajpur police station.