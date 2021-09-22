G Noida authority to make all traffic signages uniform in 4 months

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida Authority has decided to make nearly all the 10,000 traffic signages in the city uniform, and also install 1,000 new signages for beautification, officials said on Tuesday.

The signages, across 38,000 hectares, will cost around ₹4.3 crore, and the authority has issued a tender to finalise a private company for the purpose, they added.

The firm, assigned for the job, will ensure that all the signages are coloured green and the font size is uniform.

The authority, according to the plan, will start work at the site within one to two months, and it aims to finish the job in the next four months. “Everything is likely to be done in the next four months as painting signages doesn’t take much time,” said Deep Chand, additional chief executive officer (CEO) of Greater Noida authority.

“We have taken this decision as, firstly, it will give the city an aesthetic look and also help commuters on route guidance. Multi-coloured signages do not suit this well-planned city’s character,” he said.

“Private companies will also have to take service of the agency chosen for the purpose by the authority so that signages outside their premises, too, look similar. They will have to pay for the service,” Chand added.

As of now, many signages in the city do not have names of roads, lanes and sectors. “We will install signages at roads and lanes among other such areas to make things easier for the commuters. New signages will be installed, and older ones will be replaced with new ones to give the city a better look,” he said.