G Noida: Man arrested, minor apprehended for killing 20-year-old over petty fight

A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody and a man arrested on charges of beating to death a 20-year-old man with a wooden stick following a dispute in Greater Noida’s Surajpur on Tuesday night, said police on Wednesday. The 18-year-old man in police custody on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

“The deceased was identified as Shahrukh, who goes by a single name and resided in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. He was staying at a rented accommodation in Gulistanpur village in Surajpur, Greater Noida, and used to run a juice cart in the locality,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, station house officer, Surajpur, said.

“On Tuesday around 10.30pm, Surajpur police received information from a hospital that a man died of head injuries while undergoing treatment. A police team rushed to the hopsital and recorded the statements of the deceased’s family members,” said Sumit Shukla, assistant commissioner of police, Central Noida.

The ACP further said, “During investigation, it came to fore that on Tuesday around 9pm, when Shahrukh was partying with his neighbours Karan Kumar, 18, and the 13-year-old minor boy, a dispute took place between them over some issue.”

“In an inebriated condition, Shahrukh hurled abuses at the minor, and the fight escalated. The duo then picked up a wooden stick lying nearby and assaulted him. Due to an internal head injury, Shahrukh collapsed to the ground, and the minor and Karan fled the spot,” said Shukla, adding that when Shahrukh’s brother came to know about the fight, he rushed his brother to a nearby hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

“No superficial injuries were spotted on Shahrukh. It is suspected that he died of an internal injury. A case under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Surajpur police station on Wednesday and Karan was arrested.”