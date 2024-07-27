G Noida: Man gets 10-yr-jail term for raping niece in 2015

Greater Noida: A 28-year-old man has been awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his distant relative from a village in Greater Noida in 2015. The victim used to address him as “Mama” (maternal uncle), prosecution officials told HT on Friday. A charge sheet was filed against the accused on June 30, 2015 and charges were framed on October 5 in the same year. The prosecution produced six witnesses including the victim, complainant, doctor and police personnel. (Representative image)

The court was told that the man, aged 19 at that time allegedly took the girl, aged 16 in 2015, from Surajpur to Bhangel village of Noida and raped her there for three days before police rescued her and arrested him, the court order states.

JP Bhati, additional district government counsel (ADGC) said that the victim’s paternal uncle filed a first information report at Surajpur police station on May 4, 2015.

“On May 3, the accused kidnapped the victim from Surajpur and committed the crime. Police registered a case under sections of rape and kidnapping of the Indian Penal Code against the accused and launched a search,” he said.

Three days later police found the victim, and the suspect from near his house in Bhangel. The minor girl was then sent for a medical examination at the district hospital and the suspect into judicial custody.

A charge sheet was filed against the accused on June 30, 2015 and charges were framed on October 5 in the same year. The prosecution produced six witnesses including the victim, complainant, doctor and police personnel.

The victim told the court that the accused man is a distant maternal uncle to her.

“He used to often visit our home, and would often cajole me to marry him. That day he carried me through the street. I objected. But he asked me to keep silence, saying we would return shortly. Then he took me in an auto to his home in Bhangel where he raped me for three days. On May 7, as he was taking me somewhere, police rescued me and arrested him,” she told the court.

A witness, a local resident, also told the court to have seen the suspect and the victim going together in an auto that day.

Dr Preeti Agarwal, who performed the examination of the victim, recorded in her court statement that no external injury was seen on the body. “The victim had refused to undergo an internal examination,” she said in her statement.

Chandrapal Singh, the accused’s lawyer, argued that his client was framed in the case and deserved being acquitted.

Vikas Nagar, additional sessions judge, however, relied on the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses and convicted the accused.

The man (name withheld) “is sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years and fined ₹20,000 under Section 4 of POCSO Act and three years of imprisonment and ₹10,000 fine under section 366 (abduction or kidnapping of a woman with the intent to compel her to marry) of IPC”, the court said.