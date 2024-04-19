Gang making illegal firearms busted in Greater Noida, 2 held

Noida: The Greater Noida Police on Thursday night arrested two people for allegedly making and selling illegal country-made firearms in Delhi-National Capital Region and surrounding districts, police said on Friday. Twenty four illegal country-made illegal firearms, cartridges, and raw materials used to make country-made firearms were recovered from their possession from the two suspects arrested on Thursday night. (HT Photo)

The suspects were operating a factory in an under-construction abandoned building for the last two-and-a-half-months, it said.

“They have been identified as Juber, 28; and Maseel, 24. Both are from Dadri (Gautam Budh Nagar), and here they were residing at a rented accommodation in Sector 122, Noida,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar.

“The arrested suspects are gang members of the infamous ‘Pakhiya Giroh’, active in Fatehgarh and Shahjahanpur. The gang is known for dacoity and theft in houses,” the officer said, adding that Juber and Maseel used to supply illegal firearms to Pakhiya gang.

“In 2022, the suspects were arrested and imprisoned for carrying out dacoity at the house of Merchant Navy chief engineer in Beta 2 locality,” Kumar said

On Thursday, police raided an under-construction abandoned building near Pushta in Tech Zone 1 in Ecotech 1 locality, following information from an informer, and found the duo were operating the factory in the basement (in Greater Noida), he said.

“Twenty four illegal country-made illegal firearms, cartridges, and raw materials used to make country-made firearms were recovered from their possession. Twelve cases like murder, attempt to murder, theft, and the Arms Act are registered against suspect Juber, and three cases are registered against Maseel,” the officer informed.

He said Zuber is adept at making illegal firearms and used to transport them to surrounding districts.

“To mislead police, they used to run auto-rickshaw in the day and operate the factory at night,” said Kumar, adding that a case under sections of the Arms Act was registered against them at Ecotech 1 police station, and further investigations are underway.

On Wednesday, the Greater Noida Police had arrested a 37-year-old man who was booked on charges of the Gangster Act and involved in making and selling illegal country-made firearms in Delhi NCR for the past five to six years. Police said that the suspect was also operating a gang to rob people and selling illegal firearms for ₹7,000 to ₹8,000.