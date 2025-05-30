Gang of vehicle thieves busted in Noida

A gang of five men who were involved in stealing motorcycles from Noida in the last seven months were arrested on Thursday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police caught the accused when they were about to steal a bike near Parthala, police added. Police began hunting for the accused after they received a complaint about a bike stolen from Noida Sector 113 on May 5. (Representational image)

“We were getting bike theft complaints from across Noida for the past few months. We formed a team and tracked the accused through CCTV cameras and electronic surveillance,” said Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, Noida .

The accused were identified as Mohit Singh, 19, Omveer Kumar, 19, Akash Singh, 19, Rohit Kumar, 28, and Anand Kumar, all from Mahoba and residents of Barola in Noida Sector 49.

Explaining their modus operandi, the DCP said they used to target bikes at crowded places after the bike owner parked the vehicle and left the spot. “After breaking the handle lock, they expertly made a direct connection to the ignition using mechanical techniques. They used to park the stolen vehicle at a safe place and sell it in Hamirpur, Mahoba, and other surrounding districts,” added the DCP.

“We have recovered 21 two-wheelers, including 19 bikes and two scooters from their possession. Eight cases were registered against Akash, while five each were registered against all other suspects,” said the DCP, adding that efforts are underway to recover more bikes and a case of theft was registered against them at the Sector 113 police station.