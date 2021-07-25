Gang selling stolen cars busted, 17 vehicles seized

Noida The Noida police on Sunday nabbed three members of a gang for selling stolen vehicles, and also recovered 17 vehicles, including luxury cars, from their possession.

The suspects — identified as Amit, Ajmer and Sandeep — all natives of Haryana, are members of the infamous ‘Ketu’ gang. According to police, they are all national-level athletes and wrestlers. Following a tip, a team of Sector 58 police and the anti-theft unit nabbed the suspects from the National Institute of Biologicals (NIB) crossing in Sector 62 around 3.45pm.

The Sector 58 police had been trying to trace the stolen vehicles after they busted a vehicle lifting gang from Moradabad in December 2020.

“Amit, the gang leader, has good connections in the vehicle lifting market. He had gone to jail on several occasions from various states, also from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida... Sandeep is connected with the surveyors of insurance firms..,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police (zone 1).

“The gang has been active since 2009... We have inputs that they have been exporting vehicles to Myanmar, Bhutan, and other places. Police teams are working on these leads. We have identified at least seven to eight more persons associated with the gang,” Verma added.

Several cellphones, 15 key fobs, fake RC sets and tool kits were recovered from their possession. They were produced before a magistrate and sent to jail on Sunday.