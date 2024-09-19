Gautam Buddha varsity dean booked for sexually harassing PhD student

A case has been registered against a dean of the Gautam Buddha University (GBU) for allegedly sexually harassing a PhD student, additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said on Wednesday. HT reported on 12 September that the college had already set up the internal complaints committee (ICC) under the chairmanship of a senior principal of Delhi University. (HT Archive)

The dean, whose identity has been withheld to protect the identity of the victim, has been booked by the Ecotech 1 police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 354 (assault against women) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation). Police older sections of criminal laws were used as the complaint was filed in June

The sister of the victim (PhD student), who is also the complainant, told police that the internal complaints committee which was set up by the varsity to probe the allegations and submit their report in 90 days, failed to do so.

Earlier, she had shot off a letter to the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson Jagadesh Kumar in which she alleged that her sister was called to the dean’s office on the university premises on June 8, and when she went there, he spoke obscenely to her.

The dean couldn’t be reached for a comment on the matter.

Kumar said he has already asked the official concerned to look into the details of the case and follow it up with the GBU.

“UGC will be looking into the complaint filed by the PhD student’s sister. We expect the university is adhering to guidelines and a committee has already been set up to investigate the allegations. We always strictly deal with these things but if it is a law and order matter, until police conduct an investigation, we will not comment on it,” Kumar said.

HT reported on 12 September that the college had already set up the internal complaints committee (ICC) under the chairmanship of a senior principal of Delhi University.

GBU vice-chancellor professor RK Sinha assured that the ICC would shortly submit its findings to the police and that the varsity would take necessary actions according to guidelines.

“The ICC will be submitting its report shortly and based on that, action can be taken within 2-3 days. People need to understand that GBU or any of its management cannot influence the probe. Such matters need time for a fair adjudication,” Sinha said.