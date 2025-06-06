Gautam Budh Nagar: 5 new police stations get ISO certification for quality

NOIDA: Five more police stations under Gautam Budh Nagar Commissionerate—Beta-2, Bisrakh, Sector 39, Sector 49, and Sector 58—have been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems certification, police said on Thursday. The previously certified stations comprised Expressway, Badalpur, and Knowledge Park, along with the police commissioner’s office in Sector 108 and the police headquarters in Surajpur. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

An ISO committee assessed these stations across parametres like physical infrastructure, quality assurance, documentation processes, and public interface services, and found them fully compliant and granted the ISO certification, the Gautam Budh Nagar police said in a statement.

“The initiative included a comprehensive action plan focused on improving citizen-police interactions, ensuring timely and qualitative grievance redressal, and upgrading office management systems. As part of the effort, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were developed for all major units and functions within the police stations, including the CCCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) unit, IGRS (Integrated Grievance Redressal System) complaint handling, arms and ammunition maintenance, cyber desks, passport and dispatch sections, women help desks, and implementation of the new criminal laws under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” it added.

“International standards were applied to key domains such as law and order, crime control, emergency response, and citizen grievance redressal via the effective rollout of the Citizen Charter. In addition, police personnel stationed at these facilities underwent specialised training programmes on modern policing and public service principles,” police said.

In total, eight police stations under the Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissionerate have now received ISO certification.

The previously certified stations comprised Expressway, Badalpur, and Knowledge Park, along with the police commissioner’s office in Sector 108 and the police headquarters in Surajpur.