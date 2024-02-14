Gautam Budh Nagar admin braces up for Lok Sabha polls

In the light of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has issued various instructions to the administrative officials, and representatives of political parties to abide by norms. Besides, awareness about model code of conduct is being spread. District administration officials said that awareness with regard to model code of conduct (MCC) is also being spread to prepare for the polls in advance. (HT Archive)

District magistrate (DM), Gautam Budh Nagar, Manish Kumar Verma has directed the officials to set up additional booths where the number of voters exceeds 1,500 for smooth processing. And, political parties’ representatives have been asked to adhere to the expense limit set by the Election Commission of India.

Verma said, the representatives have been advised “to adhere to the expense limit set by the Election Commission of India for the upcoming polls while they have also been apprised of the code of conduct rules”.

The model code of conduct, issued by the ECI for free and fair election, comes into effect once the poll schedule is announced.

MCC restricts political parties or candidates from getting involved in any activity that may aggravate existing differences, create mutual hatred, or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic.

The DM has also directed officials concerning to set up additional booths wherever required. “To ensure smooth processing, instructions have been given to set up additional booths where number of voters exceeds 1,500,” he said.

Under Noida assembly constituency, 39 polling stations have been set up that incorporates 35 polling booths. There are 37 polling stations incorporating 69 polling booths in Dadri assembly constituency while in Jewar constituency, single polling centre with the polling booths have been established by the Gautam Budh Nagar administration.

There are 18.32 lakh registered voters, including 7.61 lakh in Noida, 7.04 lakh in Dadri and 3.67 lakh in Jewar constituency of Gautam Budh Nagar, as per the recent revised electoral rolls.